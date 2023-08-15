Green Hell VR for PS VR2: Survival in the Amazon Jungle

We’re excited to announce that Green Hell VR, a thrilling survival game, is set to release on August 15 for the PS VR2. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

Explore the stunning sights of the rainforest as you embark on your escapade. Take the time to thoroughly investigate every nook and cranny, but be cautious if you want to survive. Gather materials to build your own shelter and create a campfire to keep yourself warm and replenish your energy with healthy meals.

Green Hell VR takes you to the largest rainforest on Earth, where survival is your ultimate goal. Hunting for food and gathering resources are essential for staying alive. Keep hydrated by cracking coconuts and use a Smart Watch to locate food sources.

Beware of the dangers lurking in the Amazonian forest. Craft weapons such as a bow or spear to defend yourself against predators. Master the art of shooting arrows for a rewarding experience in virtual reality.

Survival in Green Hell VR requires constant vigilance. From predators to contaminated water and hungry parasites, threats are ever-present. Feel a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction as you overcome these obstacles and beat the odds.

Even in the jungle, injuries and illness can occur. Learn to create makeshift bandages and healing concoctions using various herbs. However, caution is necessary as only certain plants are safe to use.

Experience Green Hell VR with the stunning visuals and fluid gameplay of the PS VR2. The Sense controller provides immersive gameplay, allowing you to feel every impact and sensation. From hunting and fighting to your own heartbeat, the game feels incredibly real.

There is so much more to discover in Green Hell VR. Immerse yourself in this richly detailed game and be captivated by its diverse features. Get ready to answer the call of the Amazon in Green Hell VR on PS VR2.