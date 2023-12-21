Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper: A Tale of Artistic Friendship

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper have been friends since their days working together on the indie comedy “The Rocker” back in 2007. They recently sat down for an interview where they discussed their admiration for each other’s work and their latest film projects.

Cooper praised Stone’s performance in “Poor Things” as Bella Baxter, expressing how touched he was by her talent and effortless abandon in the film. Stone, grateful for the compliments, explained that in order to portray the character’s evolution, she and director Yorgos Lanthimos created five stages for her character, shooting certain scenes out of order.

When asked about her preparation for each stage, Stone revealed that she went to Budapest for a month-long rehearsal process with the rest of the cast. She also had individual rehearsals with Lanthimos, where they focused on perfecting certain physical aspects of her character, such as her walk. Stone admitted to initially being quite literal in her approach, watching videos of toddlers learning to walk for inspiration.

Cooper praised Stone’s dedication to her role and mentioned that her performance felt absolutely believable. Stone appreciated the compliment but reminded Cooper that the film is a metaphor and not based on a true story.

The actors also discussed their experiences working with Lanthimos. Stone described the rehearsal process as playful, filled with theater games and silliness. Cooper compared the experience to being part of a troupe, where everyone feels comfortable and nothing feels off-limits.

Towards the end of the interview, the conversation shifted to Cooper’s film, “Maestro.” Stone expressed her admiration for the conducting scene in the film and recalled being in awe of Cooper’s directing skills. Cooper shared that he had a challenging first day of shooting but was able to overcome it with determination and a prayer to Leonard Bernstein.

In the end, the conversation between Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper highlighted their deep friendship and mutual respect for each other’s craft. Through their insightful and heartfelt discussion, it became clear that their bond extends far beyond the screen.