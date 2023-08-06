CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Electric Vehicle Sales Show Promising Growth in Australia and New Zealand

Aug 6, 2023
In July, electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia accounted for only 7% of new vehicles sold. However, this decline may be attributed to the delivery cycle rather than a reflection of the overall demand for EVs. On the other hand, New Zealand experienced a steady 27% of new vehicle sales being EVs, indicating a significant shift in consumer sentiment.

According to the New Zealand Electric Vehicle Database (EVDB), registrations for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric vehicles have now surpassed those for petrol and diesel cars. Contrastingly, just over three years ago, combustion-only vehicles made up 90% of new car registrations.

In New Zealand, Tesla and Kia emerged as leading EV brands, with the Tesla Model Y and Kia Niro EV being the most registered models in July. Other notable EV models like the Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron, Citroen e-C4, BYD Dolphin, and Toyota bZ4X have also made their way into the market.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 18% of the market share in New Zealand, with 787 vehicles registered, while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) made up 9%, with 406 registered. Mild hybrids, mainly from Toyota, still held a significant 27% market share. In total, approximately 83,500 plug-in vehicles are currently on New Zealand roads.

Meanwhile, in Australia, for the first time this year, there were no Teslas among the top-selling vehicles. Only 7% of new vehicle sales were plug-in EVs, showing a decrease from the previous month’s nearly 10%. The Ford Ranger and Toyota Hi Lux claimed the top two spots, followed by the MG ZS. However, Tesla remained the leading EV brand in Australia, with the Model Y and Model 3 being the most popular models.

Despite the recent decline in EV sales in Australia, the first half of 2023 has already exceeded the total EV sales of 2022. The country is anticipating the arrival of more cost-effective EV models from brands like MG, BYD, and Great Wall Motor.

Overall, both the Australian and New Zealand EV markets demonstrate promising growth, with a noticeable shift in consumer sentiment towards electric vehicles.

