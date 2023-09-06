Juiced to Launch Juiced Scorpion X2 Electric Bike: A Triumphant Return

Juiced, the San Diego-based e-bike company, is set to make a triumphant comeback with its latest electric bike, the Juiced Scorpion X2. Earlier this year, Juiced encountered legal battles over trademarks for its HyperScorpion electric moped-style e-bike line, leading to the discontinuation of those models. However, the company assured customers that a new and improved Scorpion was on the horizon.

Introducing the Juiced Scorpion X2, the successor to the original model. Notable upgrades include a more powerful 1,000W motor, providing 25% more nominal power compared to its predecessor. The Scorpion X2 is equipped with a 52V and 15Ah battery pack, offering an estimated range of up to 55 miles (88 km) with pedal assistance.

As for the aesthetics, the moped-style step-through electric bike retains the familiar frame design of the original Scorpion. Customers can choose from the classic blue and black options or opt for the new red colorway. Additionally, the Juiced Scorpion X2 will come standard with a rack and fender package.

Curiously, all-terrain knobby tires will also be available, although this may seem unnecessary for urban commuting, which remains the bike’s primary use. Pre-orders for the Juiced Scorpion X2 will be available from September 6, while the price has yet to be announced. Detailed specifications are still to be revealed, but it’s highly likely that the Scorpion X2 will deliver similar performance figures as its predecessor, such as a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

In the meantime, Juiced is currently offering significant discounts on some of its popular e-bike models, including the RipRacer, a compact and powerful Class 3 e-bike available for just $999. Additionally, a few remaining HyperScorpion models are now priced at $1,899, down from the original price of $2,499. These discounted e-bikes present a unique opportunity for customers to own a rarity that may one day become a collector’s item.

