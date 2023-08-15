Montana Judge Rules in Favor of Young Activists in Climate Change Lawsuit

A judge in Montana has ruled in favor of young environmental activists who claimed that state agencies were violating their constitutional rights by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its impact on the climate. The decision, which marks the first-of-its-kind trial in the United States, adds to a small number of global legal rulings that establish a government duty to protect citizens from climate change.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley found that the state’s policy of evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits, which does not allow agencies to evaluate the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, is unconstitutional. Judge Seeley emphasized that Montana’s emissions and climate change have been proven to substantially contribute to climate impacts and harm in the state’s environment.

However, the responsibility falls on the state Legislature to determine how to bring the policy into compliance. This means that immediate change in Montana, a state with a pro-fossil fuel stance and Republican dominance in the statehouse, is unlikely.

The ruling was celebrated by Julia Olson, an attorney representing the youth and Our Children’s Trust, an Oregon environmental group with a history of filing similar lawsuits across all states since 2011. Olson called the ruling a game-changer and a turning point in the fight against human-caused climate chaos, especially in the face of wildfires raging in the West due to fossil fuel pollution.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s spokesperson, Emily Flower, criticized the ruling and announced plans to appeal. Flower called the ruling absurd and accused the judge of allowing a taxpayer-funded publicity stunt. Flower also argued that Montana isn’t to blame for climate change, as both the state and its expert witnesses acknowledged that its impact on the global climate is negligible.

During the trial, attorneys for the 16 plaintiffs, ranging in age from five to 22, presented evidence linking increasing carbon dioxide emissions to hotter temperatures, drought, wildfires, and decreased snowpack. These changes were found to have adverse effects on the physical and mental health of the young plaintiffs.

The state contended that even if Montana completely ceased CO2 production, it would have minimal effect on a global scale since other states and countries contribute to atmospheric CO2 levels. The state argued that any remedy offered must provide relief or it can’t be considered a remedy at all.