Montana Judge Rules in Favor of Activists in Climate Change Lawsuit

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
A Montana judge has ruled in favor of young environmental activists who argued that state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate. The ruling, which follows a first-of-its-kind trial in the U.S., adds to a small number of legal decisions worldwide that have recognized a government duty to protect citizens from climate change.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley found that the state’s policy of evaluating fossil fuel permits without considering greenhouse gas emissions is unconstitutional. She stated that Montana’s emissions and climate change have been proven to be a significant factor in causing environmental impacts and harm to the youth. However, it will be up to the state Legislature to determine how to bring the policy into compliance.

Environmental attorney Julia Olson, representing the youth, hailed the ruling as a “huge win.” She called it a turning point in efforts to combat climate change and save the planet from its devastating effects. However, the spokesperson for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen criticized the ruling and said the office intends to appeal.

During the two-week trial, the plaintiffs, ranging in age from 5 to 22, presented evidence of the detrimental effects of increasing carbon dioxide emissions, such as hotter temperatures, more droughts and wildfires, and decreased snowpack. They argued that these changes were harming their mental and physical health, as well as affecting Native American ceremonies and traditional food sources.

The state contended that Montana’s emissions were insignificant on a global scale, as other states and countries also contribute to greenhouse gas levels. However, Judge Seeley rejected this argument and emphasized that renewable energy options were technically feasible and economically beneficial.

While the ruling marks a significant victory for environmental activists in Montana, immediate change may be unlikely in a state where Republicans dominate the statehouse and the fossil fuel industry holds influence.

