Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against CNN

A federal judge has dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against CNN. Trump had claimed that the network’s use of the phrase “the Big Lie” to refer to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election were defamatory and compared him to Adolf Hitler. He sought $475 million in punitive damages, alleging that the references had harmed his reputation and political career.

U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump, ruled that the network’s use of the phrase “the Big Lie” was an opinion rather than a factual statement. He noted that it was unlikely that viewers would interpret the phrase as connecting Trump’s election challenges to Nazi propaganda or Hitler’s regime. Singhal’s decision stated that CNN’s use of the phrase did not suggest that Trump advocated for persecution or genocide.

Trump’s attorneys have not yet commented on the ruling, and CNN has chosen not to release a statement. It is worth noting that Trump is currently a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, making it his third run for the presidency.

With the judge’s ruling, Trump’s defamation claims against CNN have been dismissed.