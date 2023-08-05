Josh Allen Named Cover Athlete for Madden NFL 24

Josh Allen, the star quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has been announced as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24, a highly esteemed accolade. Allen, who joins an exclusive group of athletes to grace the cover of this iconic video game, expressed his excitement about this recognition.

Growing up, Allen bonded with his brother over playing Madden on a regular basis, which helped foster his passion for football. The game served as a platform for him to learn the intricacies and rules of the sport from a young age.

Over the past few seasons, Allen has consistently showcased his skills, establishing himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. In the 2022 season, he set a new NFL record for the most combined touchdowns (passing, rushing, and receiving) in a player’s first five seasons. With a total of 46 touchdowns, he finished second in the league and secured third place in MVP voting.

Under Allen’s leadership, the Buffalo Bills have experienced considerable success, clinching three consecutive AFC East division titles and making four consecutive playoff appearances.

Expressing his gratitude, Allen extended his thanks to EA, the creators of Madden NFL 24, for granting him this incredible opportunity. Being on the cover of the game is a surreal experience for him, and he is honored to represent the franchise.