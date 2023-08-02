Jordi Van Den Bussche: The Gaming Creator Using AI to Revolutionize the Creator Industry

Jordi Van Den Bussche, known as Kwebbelkop, is a gaming creator who experienced burnout and recognized the limitations of the creator industry. His entire business relied on his on-camera presence, making it impossible for him to take breaks without everything coming to a halt. This realization prompted him to develop a series of AI tools that could continue creating and uploading videos without his direct involvement.

Van Den Bussche’s AI influencer platform consists of two versions of an AI tool. The first uses his likeness and is trained to generate new content, similar to the controversial AI tool Forever Voices. The second tool simplifies the creation process by producing videos based on simple prompts, much like the tool QuickVid.

The development of these AI tools was a lengthy process that involved years of testing and experimentation. Van Den Bussche and his team aimed to understand the factors that contribute to a creator’s success, including the influence of voice, face, and content. In April 2021, he launched a YouTube channel featuring a virtual YouTuber named Bloo, powered by AI. The channel has garnered a significant number of subscribers and viewers.

The AI-generated Kwebbelkop videos are based on models trained using Van Den Bussche’s existing content. He emphasizes that he is not retiring as a creative, but rather replacing himself in the process with the AI he has developed. Van Den Bussche firmly believes in the potential of these AI systems to replicate creativity and is willing to bet his entire business on it.

While there are concerns that AI-generated creators may alienate audiences who appreciate the humanity and authenticity of real creators, Van Den Bussche sees it as an opportunity for creators to clone themselves and continue their work without the limitations of aging or physical changes. He hopes that these AI tools will assist creators who have stepped away from online video due to the pressures involved.

