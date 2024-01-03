Apple’s New Patent Explores Creative Uses for External Display on Headsets

Apple has been granted a new patent that explores innovative ways to utilize the external display on head-mounted devices. While the patent is not specifically about Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, it is evident that some of the ideas discussed in the patent have influenced the features of the final product.

The patent, which includes renowned designer Jony Ive as an inventor, outlines various applications for an external screen on a generic head-mounted display. One of the key ideas is using the external display to show others what the wearer is seeing inside the device. For instance, Apple has previously mentioned that the Vision Pro’s outer screen can allow people to see the wearer’s eyes or display visual cues indicating full immersion in virtual reality.

However, the patent also introduces more whimsical uses for the external display. It suggests displaying information such as weather updates, virtual sunglasses on the wearer’s face, a DO NOT DISTURB sign, or even replacing the wearer’s eyes with Zoom icons. While these applications may seem entertaining, it’s important to note that the grant of a patent does not guarantee their inclusion in the Vision Pro or other Apple headsets.

Apple’s EyeSight display, featured in the Vision Pro, is an unexplored territory. The effectiveness and practicality of this display in facilitating interaction with someone wearing the headset remains uncertain. With no public demos of EyeSight to-date, it is unclear if the technology will work seamlessly. Will we adapt to deciphering an array of dots to infer what a person is doing on their headset?

Apple is reportedly nearing the launch of the Vision Pro, which means we will soon have the opportunity to discover if these concepts will shape the future of headsets. It is unlikely that Zoom eyes or other novel display ideas showcased in the patent will become standard features. The patent provides a glimpse into Apple’s inventive thinking, but whether these ideas translate into practical applications remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Does Apple’s new patent guarantee the implementation of the outlined display ideas in the Vision Pro headset?

No, the patent grant does not guarantee the inclusion of the display ideas in the Vision Pro or any other Apple headset. Patents often explore various possibilities and concepts that may or may not make it into the final product.

2. What is Apple’s EyeSight display feature?

Apple’s EyeSight display is a feature in the Vision Pro headset that includes an external screen. It is designed to provide visual cues to indicate the wearer’s state of interaction, such as eye movement in virtual reality experiences.

3. When can we expect Apple to launch the Vision Pro headset?

Apple is reportedly close to launching the Vision Pro headset. While an exact date has not been announced, it is expected to become available in the near future.

Source: Patently Apple