Join Ozark National Scenic Riverways for the Perseid Meteor Shower

Visitors of all ages are invited to join Ozark National Scenic Riverways for a free event to view the Perseid meteor shower. The event will take place at Big Spring on Saturday, August 12, from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

During the event, there will be a shower of 60 – 100 meteors per hour. Rangers will be on hand to discuss astronomical events and night sky preservation.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through debris fields left by comets, such as ice and rock. The Perseid meteor shower is known to peak when Earth enters the densest debris, making August 12 the peak for 2023.

Ozark Riverways encourages visitors to bring bug spray, chairs or blankets. If you bring flashlights or lanterns, please use a red light setting to preserve night vision. The park will also have a few telescopes set up for viewing.

In the event of rain or cloud cover, rangers will conduct a program about bats in the Ozarks at the nearby Big Spring Pavilion.

To reach Big Spring, located south of Van Buren along the Current River, turn onto Missouri Highway 103 and continue for about four miles. The parking area adjacent to the spring is just past a small bridge over the spring branch. The event will take place in the field just north of the spring.