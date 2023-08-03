Johns Hopkins University Invests in Data Science and AI

Johns Hopkins University has made a significant investment in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the abundance of available data and the rapid growth of accessible AI. The university plans to establish a data science and translation institute that will focus on understanding, applying, and managing data. Machine learning and AI systems will also be developed across various disciplines, including neuroscience, precision medicine, climate resilience, sustainability, public sector innovation, and social sciences and humanities.

The institute will bring together experts in AI, machine learning, applied mathematics, computer engineering, and computer science. It will facilitate data-driven discovery and research activities throughout the university. The institute will consist of 80 new faculty members from JHU’s Whiting School of Engineering, as well as 30 new Bloomberg Distinguished Professors with cross-disciplinary expertise.

The state-of-the-art facility will be located on the Homewood campus and will be equipped with advanced computational resources and technologies. The interim co-directors of the institute will be Rama Chellappa and KT Ramesh, with the university conducting an international search for a permanent director.

Johns Hopkins President Ron Daniels believes that data and AI have significant implications for research and critical inquiry. He is excited about the interdisciplinary collaboration that the institute will promote and its potential to deliver impactful research.

The creation of the data science and translation institute aligns with Johns Hopkins’ strategic plan to establish itself as a prominent academic hub for data science and AI. The university aims to drive research and teaching in these fields and increase its global impact.

With data rapidly expanding across various domains, Johns Hopkins recognizes the transformative potential of data and AI. The university already has data-driven initiatives in place, such as the AI-X Foundry, which explores the collaboration between humans and AI in various disciplines. Existing programs and centers, including the Institute for Data Intensive Engineering and Science, the Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence, the Malone Center for Engineering in Healthcare, and the Center for Language and Speech Processing, will also contribute to the new institute.

Johns Hopkins University is renowned for its expertise in data science, AI, and machine learning through its Applied Physics Laboratory. However, there is untapped potential to utilize data, AI, and machine learning in various research areas across the university. With this new investment, Johns Hopkins aims to unlock the full potential of data and AI to drive research and discovery in all fields.