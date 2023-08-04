Johns Hopkins University Announces Major Investment in Data Science and AI

Johns Hopkins University is making a significant investment in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen its capabilities in harnessing emerging applications and challenges posed by available data and the growth of accessible AI.

The university plans to establish a new data science and translation institute that will focus on the application, collection, understanding, and risks of data, as well as the development of machine learning and AI systems across various fields. The institute will bring together experts in AI, machine learning, applied mathematics, computer engineering, and computer science to support research activities throughout the institution.

The state-of-the-art facility will utilize a substantial investment in computational resources, advanced technologies, and technical expertise to accelerate the translation of ideas into innovations. During the initial stages, Rama Chellappa and KT Ramesh will serve as co-directors of the institute.

This investment is part of Johns Hopkins University’s Ten for One strategic plan, which aims to become a leading academic hub for data science and AI. The university acknowledges the immense potential of data and AI to revolutionize critical areas of discovery and shape the world we live in. With existing expertise in data science and AI, Johns Hopkins is well-positioned to drive the development and deployment of transformative technologies.

The university has already launched various data-driven initiatives and investments. These include the AI-X Foundry, which explores collaboration between humans and AI, the Institute for Data Intensive Engineering and Science, the Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence, the Malone Center for Engineering in Healthcare, and the Center for Language and Speech Processing.

By tapping into the untapped potential of data, AI, and machine learning, Johns Hopkins University aims to enhance research and discovery across all fields of study. This investment showcases the university’s commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation in the data science and AI domains.