John Lydon Raises Concerns about Artificial Intelligence and Loss of Autonomy

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
John Lydon, the frontman of Public Image Ltd, has expressed his concerns about the increasing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on society. In an interview with The Guardian, Lydon questions the moral implications and potential loss of individual autonomy associated with AI.

Lydon wonders about the authority and ethical guidelines of AI, asking who is in charge of feeding information and providing guidelines to these AI systems. He raises the important question of where the moral code lies in this context. According to him, AI has gained significant control over the minds of young people, and he is concerned about the consequences of this dominance.

Rather than embracing AI, Lydon suggests taking small steps to minimize its presence in our lives. He warns against the danger of AI gradually gaining control and making decisions on behalf of individuals. He sees this as an extreme peril.

In addition to his concerns about AI, Lydon discusses his ongoing lawsuit against former members of the Sex Pistols. He expresses his dissatisfaction with the misrepresentation and rewriting of history, seeing it as another example of human beings distorting facts. He believes this distortion of history aligns with the potential threat of AI taking over.

Lydon also shares his worries about the current political landscape in the United States. He sees the country moving towards a dictatorial regime, citing President Joe Biden’s reluctance to debate other Democratic nominees as evidence. He draws a parallel between this situation and the growing dominance of AI, emphasizing the importance of questioning and resisting those who seek to control our lives.

Joining other musicians like Corey Taylor, Nick Cave, and Sting, Lydon contributes to the ongoing debate about AI. He believes that humanity might eventually face a battle against AI and its potential consequences, highlighting the significance of taking this matter seriously.

