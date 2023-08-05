John Cena Not Appearing in Overwatch 2, Confirmed as Promoter of the Game’s Expansion

It has been confirmed that actor and wrestler John Cena will not be a part of Overwatch 2 as a playable character. However, he is actively involved in promoting the game and its upcoming expansion, called Invasion. On August 10, the expansion will introduce new maps, a new game type, and the game’s 38th hero.

Earlier speculations arose when streamers experienced disruptions caused by a mysterious “hacker” known as The Enigma, leading Overwatch fans to believe that Cena might be involved. However, it has now been clarified that there is no suitable fit for Cena’s character in the game.

Blizzard, the developers of Overwatch, have previously incorporated outside properties into the game. Although Cena won’t be part of Overwatch 2, fans can still find virtual experiences featuring him in games such as Fortnite, various WWE games, or the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, where he is set to make a guest appearance as Peacemaker.

Overwatch 2: Invasion offers a new story-driven player versus environment (PvE) component. Players will battle against the robotic forces of Null Sector in locations like Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. The expansion is priced at $15 and will be available on multiple platforms.

Alongside the expansion, there will be free updates in August, including the Flashpoint game mode playable on two new maps. Players can also unlock a new support hero through the battle pass’s free track.

Overwatch 2 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version will be released on Steam on August 10.