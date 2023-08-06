John Cena Revealed as “The Enigma” in Overwatch 2’s Invasion Campaign

As part of the marketing campaign for Overwatch 2’s upcoming update, Invasion, a mysterious character known as “The Enigma” has been unveiled to be none other than John Cena. In collaboration with developer Blizzard, Cena has been surprising content creators in the Overwatch community by making appearances on their streams and delivering ominous messages about the impending invasion.

Previously known as “The Enigma,” Cena emphasized the threat posed by Null Sector, a group of Omnic adversaries who are planning to invade the world of Overwatch. From his heavily fortified bunker, Cena broadcasted his warnings to players. However, on Friday, Cena revealed his true identity and urged players to join the fight against the invasion.

The Invasion update for Overwatch 2 is set to launch on August 10th and will bring new story missions, a fresh PVP core game mode, ways to enhance hero abilities, and introduce a new support hero. Players will also have the option to purchase an add-on that grants permanent access to three story missions, featuring expansive maps and intricate objectives set in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. The game’s storyline will continue to evolve in subsequent seasons.

In other news, Blizzard is expanding the distribution platform for Overwatch 2. The game will be available on Steam starting in August, marking a departure from its previous exclusivity on Battle.net.