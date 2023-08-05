John Cena Joins Overwatch 2 as The Enigma

Blizzard has announced that John Cena, the wrestler-turned-actor, will be making his appearance in Overwatch 2. Cena will be playing the character known as The Enigma, a mysterious figure who aids Overwatch in their heroic missions. In a recently released trailer, Cena’s character can be seen working secretly at a computer, monitoring omnic uprisings in Rio, Gothenburg, and Toronto. The Enigma sends a message to the former Overwatch agents, urging them to fight against the invasions.

This collaboration with Cena has taken many fans by surprise, although some observant individuals had already suspected his involvement. A Reddit user discovered a clip from a stream that contained hidden clues within the code and URLs, hinting at Cena’s participation. Additionally, Cena himself fueled speculation by sharing an Overwatch 2 screenshot on his official Instagram page, leading to discussions about potential collaborations with the game developers.

Cena expressed his excitement about the Overwatch community’s hunt for Easter eggs and mentioned that sometimes, a hidden face can bring attention to global threats. Alongside Cena’s inclusion, Blizzard also unveiled the trailer for the upcoming story missions in Overwatch 2 and a cinematic featuring a character named Sojourn. The sixth season of Overwatch 2, titled “Invasion,” is set to begin on August 10th.