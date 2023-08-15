John Carmack Returns to QuakeCon After Decade-Long Absence

John Carmack, co-founder of Id Software and programmer behind iconic games such as Doom, Wolfenstein, and Quake, made a return to the QuakeCon event after a ten-year hiatus. Carmack expressed his happiness at being welcomed back and stated that he was pleased that everything was “cool” now.

In 2013, Carmack left Id Software to join Oculus VR, citing a disagreement with ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks, over the inclusion of his games on the virtual reality headset. This led to a legal battle between ZeniMax and Facebook, the parent company of Oculus, over virtual reality intellectual property. Carmack was ultimately absolved of liability, but he later sued ZeniMax himself, claiming that they owed him $22 million from the acquisition of Id Software. In 2018, the two parties reached an agreement to settle their obligations to Carmack.

Carmack attended QuakeCon and expressed his excitement about the event, particularly the strong attendance at the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) area and the high energy throughout the event. He also praised the organization of the event, mentioning the efficient queue lines for interactions with fans.

During his visit, Carmack had the opportunity to connect with new developers who have joined the Id Software family and wished them success in carrying on the studio’s legacy. He also witnessed the final matches of the Quake Champions Pro League tournament, including an exciting last-minute victory.

In 2020, Carmack welcomed Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax and expressed the possibility of re-engaging with his old titles through Xbox Game Studios. However, he recently announced his departure from Meta, the parent company of Oculus, bringing an end to his decade-long involvement in virtual reality.

Overall, Carmack’s return to QuakeCon marked a significant moment for the gaming community, as he reunited with fans and expressed his appreciation for the event.