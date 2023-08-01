Biden Decides to Keep US Space Command Headquarters in Colorado

Joe Biden has made the decision to keep the US Space Command headquarters in Colorado, reversing Donald Trump’s previous plan to relocate it to Alabama. This decision came after Gen James Dickinson, the head of Space Command, argued that moving now would jeopardize military readiness. On the other hand, the air force leadership believed that moving to Huntsville, Alabama was the right move after extensive study.

Biden’s decision to keep the command in Colorado Springs was based on the belief that it would avoid disruptions in readiness and enhance the military’s ability to respond in space, particularly in competition with China. The president considered maintaining stability more important than the minor benefits of moving to Alabama.

This decision is likely to anger Alabama lawmakers and may lead to accusations of political motivations, particularly regarding abortion. However, US officials have stated that the abortion issue did not impact Biden’s decision and that differing views within the defense department were expected.

The US Space Command was formally established in August 2019 and has been temporarily based in Colorado. Initially, air force and space force leaders recommended that it remain there, but Trump’s decision in his final days of presidency prompted a series of reviews. Supporters of keeping the command in Colorado argued that moving to Huntsville would hinder progress and disrupt its ability to respond to China’s military space advancements.

Although Huntsville scored higher than Colorado Springs in a federal assessment of potential locations, officials argued that building a new headquarters in Alabama would not be completed until after 2030, resulting in a lengthy transition. Colorado Springs is also home to the air force Academy, military space missions, and three space force bases.

Air force Secretary Frank Kendall and Gen James Dickinson had differing opinions on the matter, with Kendall leaning towards Huntsville and Dickinson firmly favoring staying in Colorado. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin presented both options to Biden.

The decision has received approval from Colorado lawmakers, who believe it restores integrity to the basing process and prioritizes national security over politics.