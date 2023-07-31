Jobs Most Likely to Be Affected by Artificial Intelligence

Google’s AI-powered chatbot, Bard, has identified the jobs that are most likely to be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence. According to Bard’s predictions, truck drivers and data entry clerks could soon face a threat to their employment.

As technology continues to advance, the automation of certain tasks becomes increasingly feasible. One area where this is particularly evident is in the transportation industry. With the development of self-driving vehicles, the need for human truck drivers could diminish in the future, posing a potential risk to their livelihoods.

Similarly, data entry clerks may find themselves at risk of being replaced by AI technologies. As AI algorithms improve, the need for manual data entry may become obsolete, leading to potential job losses in this field.

However, not all professions are expected to be as heavily impacted. Bard’s analysis suggests that teachers have a lower risk of losing their jobs, as the human element of education is seen as crucial to effective learning. Occupations that involve high levels of creativity and critical thinking, such as lawyers, are also deemed to be less susceptible to automation.

It is important to note that Bard’s predictions are based on current technological capabilities and trends. As AI continues to evolve, the landscape of employment may undergo further changes.