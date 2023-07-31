CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Jobs Most Likely to Be Affected by Artificial Intelligence

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
Jobs Most Likely to Be Affected by Artificial Intelligence

Google’s AI-powered chatbot, Bard, has identified the jobs that are most likely to be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence. According to Bard’s predictions, truck drivers and data entry clerks could soon face a threat to their employment.

As technology continues to advance, the automation of certain tasks becomes increasingly feasible. One area where this is particularly evident is in the transportation industry. With the development of self-driving vehicles, the need for human truck drivers could diminish in the future, posing a potential risk to their livelihoods.

Similarly, data entry clerks may find themselves at risk of being replaced by AI technologies. As AI algorithms improve, the need for manual data entry may become obsolete, leading to potential job losses in this field.

However, not all professions are expected to be as heavily impacted. Bard’s analysis suggests that teachers have a lower risk of losing their jobs, as the human element of education is seen as crucial to effective learning. Occupations that involve high levels of creativity and critical thinking, such as lawyers, are also deemed to be less susceptible to automation.

It is important to note that Bard’s predictions are based on current technological capabilities and trends. As AI continues to evolve, the landscape of employment may undergo further changes.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

LAMEA’s Approach to Contingent Workforce Management in the Digital Age

Jul 31, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Modernizing Mechanical Engineering

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing Web Design and Development

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

LAMEA’s Approach to Contingent Workforce Management in the Digital Age

Jul 31, 2023 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Modernizing Mechanical Engineering

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Voyager 2 Spacecraft Loses Communication with Earth

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing Web Design and Development

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments