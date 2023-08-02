Leadership Team Expansions in Renewable Energy Sector

ConnectDER, a company specializing in quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources, has recently welcomed two new vice presidents to their leadership team. Dan Falcone has joined as Vice President of Product, while Greg Sampson has taken on the role of Vice President of Outcomes.

Mosaic, a fintech platform focusing on U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, has announced Patrick Moore as their new Chief Executive Officer. Moore, previously serving as President and Chief Operating Officer, will replace founder Billy Parish, who will transition into the role of Executive Chair of the Board.

Bahaa Seireg is now serving as the Senior Director of Energy Storage at the American Clean Power Association (ACP). In this position, Seireg will lead policy and advocacy initiatives to drive energy storage deployment and engage with stakeholders to advance the sector. Seireg brings a wealth of experience in the energy regulatory field and a strong background in economics.

QuantumScape Corporation, a provider of cutting-edge solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, has appointed Dr. Siva Sivaram as President. Dr. Sivaram, previously holding the position of President at Western Digital Corp., will oversee QuantumScape’s technology and manufacturing groups as the company moves from research and development to production.

Additionally, other notable job changes in the renewable energy industry include Patrick Gleason’s promotion to Senior Director of Sales, Distributed Energy Solutions at Enel North America, Spencer Wells joining GreenStruxure as the VP of Project Development, Joshua Redus being promoted to VP of Construction at Cubico Sustainable Investments, and Mikael Quist taking on the role of Chief Technology Officer at American Power Resources.

These recent appointments and promotions reflect the continuous growth and innovation within the renewable energy sector. They highlight the industry’s dedication to developing clean and sustainable solutions for the future.