Joan Rivers’ Haunted Penthouse – A Pricey Property with a Spooky Twist

Summary:

Joan Rivers, the iconic comedian known for her lavish lifestyle, owned a multi-million dollar penthouse that she was convinced was haunted. After her passing in 2014, the penthouse has been on the market but has struggled to find a buyer. The current owner, Prince Muhammad bin Fahd of the Saudi royal family, has been attempting to sell the property since 2021 with no success. Despite the luxurious features of the triplex penthouse, including views of Central Park, marble entryways, and wood-burning fireplaces, its haunted history may be deterring potential buyers. Joan Rivers claimed that the penthouse was haunted by a woman named Mrs. Spencer, believed to be J.P. Morgan’s niece, and even brought in a voodoo priestess to cleanse the home. The hauntings allegedly stopped after she hung a portrait of Mrs. Spencer.

FAQ:

Q: Who currently owns Joan Rivers’ haunted penthouse?

A: The current owner is Prince Muhammad bin Fahd of the Saudi royal family, who has been trying to sell the property since 2021.

Q: How much is the penthouse listed for?

A: The penthouse was initially listed for $35 million three years ago and has since dropped in price by $4 million. However, as of December 2023, it is officially off the market.

Q: What are some features of the penthouse?

A: The triplex penthouse offers views of Central Park, marble entryways, five wood-burning fireplaces, terraces, and 23-foot ceilings. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is decorated in the Neo-French Classic style.

Q: How did Joan Rivers deal with the hauntings?

A: Joan Rivers brought in a voodoo priestess and hung a portrait of Mrs. Spencer, the alleged haunting spirit, which reportedly put an end to the hauntings according to her neighbors.

Q: Was the Connecticut home also haunted?

A: The article did not mention any hauntings in Joan Rivers’ Connecticut home, which sold for $4.4 million in October 2023.