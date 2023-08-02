JLL Launches JLL GPT™: The First AI Model for Commercial Real Estate

JLL (NYSE: JLL) has introduced the industry’s pioneer generative AI model for the commercial real estate (CRE) sector called JLL GPT™. This cutting-edge artificial intelligence tool will allow JLL’s worldwide workforce of more than 103,000 employees to offer clients quicker and more intelligent CRE insights. In the near future, JLL plans to provide customized solutions based on the GPT model.

JLL GPT™ is not just a regular chatbot; it is a large language model that has been specifically developed for the CRE industry. It utilizes JLL’s high-quality and tightly governed data to expand the company’s technological advancements into the generative AI era. This tool enables facility managers to transform real estate space utilization and portfolio optimization dashboards into interactive discussions, facilitating more practical decision-making. Additionally, consultants can provide workplace planning guidance more efficiently by integrating qualitative data gathered through conversations with JLL GPT.

By leveraging both external market data and JLL’s internal research, JLL GPT™ generates valuable insights that aim to enhance portfolio optimization in real-time. This model employs AI to analyze market trends, business data, and internal research, empowering clients to make more informed decisions.

This launch aligns with JLL’s broader strategy of integrating technology into all facets of its operations. The company has already implemented AI technology for building efficiency, 3D visualizations, sustainability assessments, and investment opportunities. JLL GPT™ marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the commercial real estate industry and contributing to its evolution.