JLL Introduces JLL GPT™: A Groundbreaking AI Language Model for the Commercial Real Estate Industry

JLL, a leading commercial real estate company, has developed JLL GPT™, the first large language model specifically designed for the commercial real estate industry. Powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), JLL GPT will provide valuable insights and solutions to clients worldwide.

JLL Technologies (JLLT), the technology division of JLL, has created this bespoke AI model by utilizing JLL’s extensive in-house data and external commercial real estate sources. With generative AI, JLL’s workforce of over 103,000 employees can deliver faster and more intelligent insights to clients.

Unlike a simple chatbot, JLL GPT is a testament to JLL’s data-first approach to digital transformation. The company has been investing in and organizing commercial real estate data for years to ensure that the AI model is trained on clean, high-quality data. This enables JLL to provide enhanced technology solutions to clients in the generative AI era.

JLL GPT empowers facility managers to transform traditional real estate space utilization and portfolio optimization dashboards into dynamic conversations, facilitating more actionable decisions. Additionally, JLL’s consulting experts can provide comprehensive workplace planning advice by combining qualitative information gathered through conversations with JLL GPT.

By leveraging both external market data and JLL’s proprietary market research and information, JLL GPT further enhances the company’s existing AI capabilities. It has already been successfully deployed to improve building efficiencies, generate 3D leasing visualizations, assess sustainability risks, and identify investment leads.

With JLL GPT, JLL brokers gain access to advanced technology, enabling them to execute strategies based on robust data and unique insights more swiftly. This enhances clients’ confidence in the decision-making process.

JLL’s introduction of JLL GPT demonstrates its commitment to transforming the commercial real estate industry through technology solutions. With its global presence and end-to-end approach, JLL combines the expertise of its people with innovative technology to pioneer the future of the industry.

For more details about JLL’s AI solutions and its mission to unlock the potential of buildings and people in the world of real estate, please visit their website.