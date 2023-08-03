JLL Launches JLL GPT: The First AI Model for Commercial Real Estate

JLL, a leading real estate company, has introduced JLL GPT – a large language model specifically designed for the commercial real estate industry. Developed by JLL Technologies, this artificial intelligence model aims to provide faster and smarter insights to clients, ultimately enhancing the company’s global workforce.

Over the years, JLL has actively integrated AI into its operations. In 2016, the company collaborated with Leverton to utilize automated lease abstraction software. More recently, in 2021, JLL acquired AI startup Skyline AI to equip its employees with property value prediction capabilities.

As part of their ongoing commitment to integrating technology into the industry, JLL has also welcomed its first chief technology officer, Yao Morin, further emphasizing their dedication to leveraging technological advancements to better serve clients.

However, the true impact of AI on the commercial real estate sector remains uncertain. While technology can offer improved information and guidance, it should not replace the essential human element that underpins every role in the industry. Real estate is ultimately a people-centric business, and although AI will continue to evolve, it should be used to enhance human capabilities rather than substitute them.