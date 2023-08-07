Jio-bp Expands EV Charging Business, Adds over 1,000 Public Charge Points

Jio-bp, operating as Jio-bp Pulse, has significantly grown its EV charging business in the fiscal year 2022-23. They have added more than 1,000 public charge points, expanding their network to a total of 1,400+ across 8 cities and major highways. This expansion is expected to continue in the fiscal year 2023-24.

To facilitate the growth of EV charging and swapping infrastructure, Jio-bp has partnered with various players across sectors. They have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mahindra Group to explore the development of EV products and services and identify synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

In addition to collaborating with players from the automobile sector, Jio-bp is also working with real estate and mall developers, e-commerce players, fleet operators, corporates, and other large establishments. The aim is to create a robust public EV charging infrastructure and battery swapping network.

Jio-bp’s efforts in the EV charging space have been recognized with the Golden Peacock Innovative Product Service Award 2023 for their electric vehicle charging service. They have also entered into an MoU with Piaggio and moEVing to explore solutions in the electric mobility sector.

Apart from their focus on EV charging, Jio-bp is actively contributing to India’s transition to electric vehicles. They are expanding into CNG retailing and forming partnerships with CGD players across the country to offer low-carbon solutions. Furthermore, Jio-bp has launched E20 fuel and commissioned its first compressed biogas retailing facility, aligning with the Government of India’s vision.