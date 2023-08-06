Jio-bp Expands Public EV Charging Network and Battery Swapping Infrastructure in India

Jio-bp, a key player in India’s electric vehicle (EV) transition, is taking significant steps to create a robust public EV charging infrastructure and battery swapping network. The company has formed partnerships with various entities in the automobile sector, real estate and mall developers, e-commerce players, fleet operators, corporates, and other large establishments.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp Pulse, the company has already added over 1,000 public charge points in the fiscal year 2022-23, bringing their network’s total strength to 1,400 across 8 cities and major highways. This number is expected to grow substantially in the coming fiscal year.

Jio-bp has focused on creating large charging hubs, with seven of the country’s largest hubs already established, each equipped with 100 or more charge points. Additionally, the company has built facilities at malls, public parking areas, workplaces, and residential areas.

To strengthen its position, Jio-bp has partnered with various players in different sectors to facilitate EV charging and swapping infrastructure. The company has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Mahindra Group, Piaggio, and moEVing to explore development opportunities in the electric mobility space.

In addition to its focus on EVs, Jio-bp has ventured into CNG retailing and is actively collaborating with CGD players nationwide. It was one of the first OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) to launch E20 fuel in line with the Indian government’s vision. Furthermore, it has commissioned its first Compressed Biogas retailing facility to contribute to low-carbon solutions.