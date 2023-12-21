Sony Reaches 50 Million Sales Milestone for PlayStation 5

Sony has announced that it has sold over 50 million units of its PlayStation 5 console, marking a significant achievement just three years after its initial release. This milestone confirms a notable acceleration in sales, which had previously been hampered by component shortages. The success of Sony’s gaming division is largely attributed to the release of highly popular games such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” which sold over 2.5 million copies within 24 hours of its launch in late October, as well as titles like “Baldur’s Gate III” and “Alan Wake 2.”

According to figures from Ampere Analysis, cited by the Financial Times, the console market (including software and services) is projected to grow by 7.2% this year, reaching $61 billion, following a decline of 7.3% in 2022. Despite a decrease in sales for Microsoft’s latest Xbox, which sold four times fewer next-generation consoles than Sony in 2023.

Sony expressed gratitude towards PlayStation fans worldwide, acknowledging their support as a driving force behind the strong momentum of the PS5 this year. The production and shipment of the console, released in November 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, were previously affected by semiconductor shortages and global supply chain disruptions due to health measures implemented in various countries. However, Sony is pleased to announce that they now have a full stock of consoles available for the holiday season, allowing anyone interested to make a purchase.

Surpassing the 50 million sales mark in a similar timeframe to its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, is a significant achievement for Sony. It took 160 weeks to sell 50 million PlayStation 4 units after its 2013 release, compared to 161 weeks for the PS5, according to data compiled by the Financial Times.

While the PS5 still has a long way to go to match the sales of its predecessors, such as the PS4 which sold over 117 million units over its lifecycle, it continues to be a strong contender in the gaming console market. It’s important to note that the best-selling console of all time is still the PlayStation 2, with more than 158 million units sold since its launch in 2000.