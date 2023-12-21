Sony PlayStation 5 Surpasses 50 Million Units Sold, Despite Component Shortages

Sony announced on Wednesday that it has reached a milestone of selling over 50 million units of its PlayStation 5 console, three years after its initial release. This achievement speaks to the significant acceleration in sales, overcoming the challenges posed by component shortages.

One of the key factors contributing to the success of Sony’s gaming division has been the release of highly anticipated games. In particular, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” sold over 2.5 million copies within just 24 hours of its release in late October. Other successful titles include the role-playing game “Baldur’s Gate III” and the horror-survival title “Alan Wake 2”.

According to Ampere Analysis, as reported by the Financial Times, the console market, including software and services, is projected to grow by 7.2% this year, reaching $61 billion, following a 7.3% decline in 2022. Despite a decrease in sales for Microsoft’s latest Xbox console, which sold four times less than Sony’s PlayStation 5 in 2023.

In a statement, Sony expressed its gratitude to PlayStation fans worldwide for their support, noting that the strong momentum of the PS5 this year is attributable to a series of highly popular games. With the production and shipments of the console now back on track, thanks to efforts to overcome the impact of semiconductor shortages and global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Furthermore, recent reports indicate that Sony has an exciting lineup of future games, as a group of hackers disclosed upcoming titles. Jim Ryan, President of Sony’s gaming division, commented that this year marks the first time since the launch of the PS5 that they have a complete stock of consoles available for the holiday season, allowing anyone interested to purchase one.

Although Sony has achieved the milestone of selling 50 million PS5 units within a similar timeframe as its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, the company still has a long way to go to surpass its past competitors. The PS4 sold over 117 million units throughout its lifecycle, and the best-selling console of all time remains the PlayStation 2, with over 158 million units sold since its release in 2000.