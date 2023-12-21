Sony’s PlayStation 5 Reaches 50 Million Units Sold

In a recent announcement, Sony revealed that its latest console, the PlayStation 5, has sold over 50 million units worldwide, just three years after its initial release. This milestone confirms the significant acceleration in sales, which were previously hindered by component shortages.

The success of Sony’s gaming division can be attributed to the release of highly successful titles such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” which sold over 2.5 million copies within 24 hours of its October launch. Other popular games include the role-playing game “Baldur’s Gate III” and the horror-survival title “Alan Wake 2.”

According to data from Ampere Analysis, the console market, including software and services, is expected to grow by 7.2% this year, reaching $61 billion. This growth follows a 7.3% decline in 2022. While Microsoft’s latest Xbox experienced a decrease in sales, selling four times fewer consoles than Sony in 2023, Sony’s PlayStation 5 continues to dominate the market.

Sony expressed gratitude to PlayStation fans worldwide for their support, which has contributed to the strong momentum of the PS5 this year. The console’s production and shipments were initially impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors and disruptions in supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Sony announced that it now has complete stock availability of consoles for the holiday season, allowing everyone who desires a PS5 to acquire one.

In a statement, Jim Ryan, President of Sony’s gaming division, mentioned, “We are delighted to have complete console stock for the holiday season for the first time since the launch of the PS5, enabling anyone who wants to purchase one to do so.”

Despite the initial challenges, Sony’s achievement of selling 50 million units in a similar timeframe as the previous PlayStation 4 is commendable. The PS4 reached this milestone in 160 weeks after its release in 2013, while the PS5 accomplished it in 161 weeks, according to the “Financial Times.”

Although the PlayStation 5 still has a long way to go to match the sales of its predecessors, such as the PS4, which sold over 117 million units during its lifecycle, and the best-selling console of all time, the PlayStation 2, with over 158 million units sold since its launch in 2000.