JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase Zero-Emission Trucks from Nikola Corporation

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. has recently revealed its plans to acquire 13 zero-emission Class 8 trucks from Nikola Corporation. This purchase includes 10 battery-electric trucks and three hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, with an expected delivery date of August 2023.

These environmentally friendly trucks will be strategically positioned at facilities that service JB Hunt’s key routes, with a focus on the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas. To support the hydrogen fuel cell trucks, Nikola’s subsidiary, HYLA, will provide the necessary hydrogen and fueling infrastructure.

JB Hunt’s decision to invest in these zero-emission trucks aligns with the company’s sustainability initiatives and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. By 2034, JB Hunt aims to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 32%, using 2019 as a baseline.

The agreement with Nikola is part of JB Hunt’s larger strategy to integrate alternative powered equipment into its fleet. The company has already started incorporating electric vehicles into its operations and has actively embraced intermodal conversion to help decrease carbon emissions.

By investing in emerging technologies and exploring exhaust-free vehicles, JB Hunt demonstrates its dedication to leading the transportation industry towards a low-carbon future and minimizing its environmental footprint.

This acquisition of zero-emission trucks from Nikola underscores JB Hunt’s support for innovative solutions that can revolutionize the transportation industry and work towards a more sustainable world.

