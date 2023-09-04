Java Roundup: OpenJDK Approves Java SE 21, Spring Data Introduces Single Query Loading, and More

In this week’s Java roundup for August 28th, 2023, we bring you the latest news and updates from the Java world.

OpenJDK

The Java Community Process (JCP) Executive Committee has approved JSR 396, Java SE 21 Platform, with its final General Availability release scheduled for September 19, 2023. This is a significant step forward for the Java platform.

One of the main features of Project Panama, JEP 442, Foreign Function & Memory API, is set to be delivered in the upcoming release of JDK 21, with JEP Draft 8310626 expected in JDK 22. This feature aims to connect the JVM with non-Java APIs commonly used by C programmers.

Per-Åke Minborg, a consulting member of technical staff at Oracle, has discussed the performance benefits of the Foreign Function & Memory API in a blog post. The benchmark provided by Minborg compared string conversion using this API in JDK 21 and JDK 22 to the old Java Native Interface (JNI) calls.

JDK 21 and JDK 22

JDK 21’s current build is 35, and JDK 22’s build 13 was recently made available. Developers are encouraged to report bugs via the Java Bug Database for both versions.

GraalVM

Oracle Labs has released version 0.9.25 of Native Build Tools, a GraalVM project that provides plugins for interoperability with GraalVM Native Image. This release includes a dependency upgrade to GraalVM Reachability Metadata Repository 0.3.4.

Spring Framework

The Spring Data team has introduced Single Query Loading, a technique aimed at solving the N+1 problem. This technique allows for the loading of arbitrary aggregates with a single SELECT statement. Developers can enable Single Query Loading by using the setSingleQueryLoadingEnabled(true) method in the RelationalMappingContext class.

Quarkus

Red Hat has released Quarkus 3.3.1, which includes dependency upgrades and notable changes such as bug fixes and improvements in various areas. Quarkus 3.2.5.Final and 2.16.10.Final have also been released, providing further updates and bug fixes.

Micronaut

The Micronaut Foundation has released Micronaut Framework 4.1.0, which includes new features such as Bean Mappers, Introspection Builder, and improvements for Kotlin Symbol Processing (KSP). Micronaut Framework 4.0.6, the sixth maintenance release, provides updates to various modules.

WildFly

WildFly 29.0.1 has been released with component upgrades, migration of Quickstarts, and bug fixes. This release addresses issues such as dependencies, vulnerabilities, and specification compatibility.

Hibernate

Hibernate ORM versions 6.3.0 and 6.2.8 have been released, introducing support for the Jakarta Persistence 3.2 specification and other notable changes. Hibernate Reactive 2.0.5.Final is also available, offering compatibility with Hibernate ORM 6.2.8.Final and Vert.x SQL driver 4.4.5.

These are just some of the highlights from the Java community this week. Stay tuned for more updates and advancements in the world of Java programming.

