Java News Roundup – August 21st, 2023

This week’s Java roundup for August 21st, 2023 features several updates and announcements in the Java ecosystem. From OpenJDK’s proposal to restrict the use of the Java Native Interface (JNI) to Jakarta EE’s voting results on new specifications, here are the highlights:

OpenJDK:

Ron Pressler, architect and technical lead for Project Loom at Oracle, has introduced a proposal to restrict the use of JNI in conjunction with restricted methods in the Foreign Function & Memory (FFM) API. Starting in JDK 22, the Java runtime will display warnings about the use of JNI unless an FFM user enables unsafe native access. Eventually, using JNI will throw exceptions instead of warnings.

JDK 21:

The current build in JDK 21 early-access is Build 35.

JDK 22:

Build 12 of the JDK 22 early-access builds is now available, featuring various bug fixes.

Jakarta EE:

Voting results on new specifications for Jakarta EE 11 Platform have been announced. Only the Jakarta Data specification has passed, while the Jakarta MVC and Jakarta NoSQL specifications did not receive enough votes. Several comments were made by voters regarding concerns and suggestions for the specifications.

BellSoft:

BellSoft has released patch updates for their Liberica JDK 17 and 11 distributions, addressing a critical bug related to ZIP files. They have also introduced Alpaquita Containers for Spring Boot Applications, which are based on Alpine Linux and Liberica JDK, aiming to optimize resource usage in cloud environments.

Spring Framework:

The second milestone release of Spring Boot 3.2.0 brings bug fixes, documentation improvements, dependency upgrades, and new features. Spring Boot versions 3.1.3, 3.0.10, and 2.7.15 have also been released, featuring documentation improvements, dependency upgrades, and bug fixes.

Spring Modulith 1.0 has been released, with updates including the removal of experimental declarations and upgrades to dependencies.

These updates and announcements reflect the continuous development and evolution of the Java ecosystem, ensuring that developers have access to improved tools, frameworks, and specifications.

Sources:

– OpenJDK: JEP Draft 8307341, jtreg release notes

– Jakarta EE: Hashtag Jakarta EE blog

– BellSoft: Liberica JDK release notes

– Spring Framework: Spring Boot release notes, Spring Modulith release notes