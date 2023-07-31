CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Japanese Scientists Make Breakthrough in DNA Sequencing Using Quantum Circuit

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Japanese Scientists Make Breakthrough in DNA Sequencing Using Quantum Circuit

Japanese researchers have made a significant breakthrough in DNA sequencing by using a quantum circuit to identify individual nucleotides. DNA sequencing, which involves determining the order of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule, is crucial for personalized medicine and disease diagnosis. However, current technologies are time-consuming, taking hours or even days to read the complete sequence.

Under the guidance of the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University, a multidisciplinary research team has developed a technique that could revolutionize genome analysis. DNA sequences are composed of nucleotide bases, and even a small change in a single nucleotide can have a significant impact on the organism. Fast and reliable DNA sequencing is essential for making important medical decisions.

Classical computers face challenges in genome analysis, and this is where quantum computers offer promising prospects. Unlike classical computers, which use binary digits ‘0’ and ‘1’, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits, enabling exponentially faster computational speed.

In a recently published study in the Journal of Physical Chemistry B, researchers used a quantum computer to distinguish adenine, one of the four nucleotide molecules, from the others. The ability to identify individual nucleotides is a crucial first step towards the ultimate goal of DNA sequencing.

The researchers used nano-scaled slit electrodes to detect single nucleotides. The electrical conductivity between the nucleotide and the electrodes differed depending on the chemical architecture of the nucleotide. This unique conductivity pattern became the basis for designing a quantum gate, serving as a molecular fingerprint for each nucleotide.

While there are currently difficulties in distinguishing adenine from other nucleotides, researchers are confident that designing quantum gates for the remaining nucleotides could enable DNA sequencing. This breakthrough has significant potential in drug discovery, cancer diagnosis, and infectious disease research, offering the possibility of ultra-fast genome analysis in the future.

