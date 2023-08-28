The Launch of Revolutionary Satellite and Moon Sniper Lander Postponed Due to Weather Conditions

The launch of a groundbreaking satellite, known as the XRISM (X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission), along with the “Moon Sniper” lunar lander, has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for liftoff on Sunday evening, the launch was delayed less than 30 minutes prior due to high upper winds at the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan.

This is the third time the launch has been rescheduled due to bad weather. The XRISM satellite is a joint mission between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA, with participation from the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency. It aims to reveal celestial objects in a new light by observing the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity using X-ray light, which is invisible to humans.

Accompanying the XRISM satellite is JAXA’s SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), also known as the Moon Sniper. This small-scale exploration lander is equipped with high-precision landing technology that allows for a “pinpoint” landing at a specific location within 100 meters, in contrast to the typical kilometer range. The mission’s nickname, Moon Sniper, reflects the precision of this landing technology.

X-ray light is emitted by some of the most energetic objects and events in the universe, making them valuable to study. XRISM will detect X-rays using thousands of curved individual nested mirrors that are specifically designed for this purpose. Once in orbit, the satellite will need to calibrate for a few months before commencing its three-year mission.

The satellite carries two instruments called Resolve and Xtend. Resolve tracks tiny temperature shifts to determine the source, composition, motion, and physical state of X-rays, providing insights into the chemical details of glowing hot gas inside galactic clusters. Xtend, on the other hand, offers XRISM one of the largest fields of view on an X-ray satellite, allowing for detailed observations of phenomena such as the internal structures of neutron stars and near-light-speed particle jets powered by black holes in active galaxies.

JAXA’s SLIM will use its own propulsion system to travel to the moon. After launch, it will take approximately three to four months for the lander to reach lunar orbit. It will then spend one month orbiting the moon before beginning its descent for a soft landing. The goal of SLIM is to demonstrate a precise landing technique within a specific crater.

Although the new launch date has not yet been announced, the launchpad at the Tanegashima Space Center is reserved until September 15, allowing for further attempts to send the revolutionary satellite and lunar lander into space.

Source: CNN, NASA