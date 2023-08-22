Japan’s JAXA to Launch SLIM and XRISM Spacecraft

Japan’s Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is preparing for a crucial launch on August 26th. Two spacecraft, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), will be launched on this date.

SLIM and XRISM have different objectives. SLIM, developed by JAXA, is designed to land on the Moon and demonstrate accurate landing techniques by a small explorer. This mission aims to advance the study of the Moon and other planets using lighter exploration systems. SLIM will launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan using a Mitsubishi H-IIA launch vehicle, which has a successful track record of over 30 missions since 2005.

XRISM, on the other hand, is a joint initiative of NASA and JAXA. This ambitious mission will study the Universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity. It will detect X-ray light from gas released from galaxy clusters, aiding astronomers in measuring the total mass of these systems. XRISM’s observations of galaxy clusters will also provide insight into the formation and distribution of chemical elements in the Universe.

JAXA has high hopes for the success of the SLIM mission. They believe that a successful landing will mark a qualitative shift in their ability to land in desired locations, rather than just where it is easy. The smart lander is equipped with high-resolution cameras and an image processing algorithm, allowing it to calculate and finalize an optimal spot for landing based on information about craters and their positions.

Overall, the launch of SLIM and XRISM represents an important step forward in Japan’s space exploration efforts. With the aim of advancing our understanding of the Moon and the Universe, these missions hold great potential for scientific discovery.

