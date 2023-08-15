NinjaSat1 X-ray Observatory Mission Collaboration Announced by RIKEN, Mitsui Bussan Aerospace, and NanoAvionics

RIKEN, Mitsui Bussan Aerospace, and Kongsberg NanoAvionics have joined forces for the NinjaSat1 X-ray observatory mission. This collaborative project aims to observe X-ray photons from bright X-ray objects in the universe. The mission will focus on observing black holes and neutron stars that suddenly emit X-rays, as well as studying how matter accretes to these compact objects.

NanoAvionics will play a major role in this mission by supplying its flight-proven multi-purpose 6U M6P nanosatellite bus and integrating the science payloads developed by RIKEN. They have also provided satellite testing services. The satellite is ready to be launched and deployed from a SpaceX Transporter 9 mission later this year.

Toru Tamagawa, Chief Scientist at RIKEN, explains the importance of small and flexible cubesats like NinjaSat in observing the X-ray sky. He also highlights the value of high cadence monitoring and flexible operations for transient sources, which are crucial in time-domain astronomy.

Mitsui Bussan Aerospace is pleased to provide RIKEN with their “One Stop Service,” which includes end-to-end support from satellite development to launch and operation. This service will be utilized for the NinjaSat mission, and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace plans to promote it further in the Japanese space business market.

Vytenis J. Buzas, co-founder and CEO of NanoAvionics, expresses his excitement about collaborating with RIKEN and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace. He emphasizes their expertise in providing cost-effective nanosatellites for research missions, as evidenced by their work with organizations like NASA, Los Alamos, and MIT.

The NinjaSat X-ray observatory mission involves a 6U-size cubesat designed for flexible X-ray observations. It will also conduct follow-up observations of transient objects discovered by the MAXI surveys. The satellite is equipped with deployable solar panels, Gas Multiplier Counters (GMCs), Radiation Belt Monitors (RBMs), and a star tracker. The main science payload consists of two GMCs to measure radiation events, and the recorded data will be downloaded to the ground via S-Band.