Rakuten Group and OpenAI Sign MOU to Explore Business Opportunities

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Japan’s Rakuten Group and OpenAI have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore potential collaborations. The focus of this partnership will primarily be on incorporating OpenAI applications into Rakuten’s offerings.

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, has gained popularity for its artificial general intelligence (AGI) app, chatGPT. Currently available in select countries on the web, iPhones, and Android devices, chatGPT has received significant attention. Apart from chatGPT, OpenAI also provides other AGI models like GPT-4, as well as services such as Whisper (a speech-to-text transcription service) and Dall.E (an AI-based image generation service).

By teaming up with OpenAI, Rakuten aims to enhance its product offerings by harnessing the capabilities of OpenAI’s advanced technology. This collaboration has the potential to develop innovative solutions and services that can benefit both companies and their customers.

Specific details regarding the joint business prospects and their impact on Rakuten’s existing products and services have not been disclosed yet. However, this partnership clearly demonstrates Rakuten’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements and offering cutting-edge solutions to its users.

Overall, the collaboration between Rakuten Group and OpenAI holds great promise for mutually beneficial business opportunities and the advancement of AI technology.

