The Power of AI Models

News

Japanese Government Drafts Guidelines for Transparency in Generative AI Use

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
The Japanese government has recently unveiled a draft of guidelines that aim to enhance transparency in the utilization of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by large corporations. These guidelines serve as a framework for companies to disclose crucial information about their AI services. The government intends to share these recommendations with other Group of Seven (G7) countries in September, sparking discussions centered around generative AI.

The objective of these guidelines is to promote transparency and ethical considerations in the development and utilization of AI technology as part of Japan’s wider efforts in this field. Generative AI comprises AI systems capable of generating fresh content, such as images, music, or text, using provided data inputs. While this technology holds immense potential across different industries, concerns have emerged regarding the ethical implications and transparency surrounding its use.

To address these concerns, the proposed guidelines aim to encourage large companies to disclose information regarding the development process, data utilized, and potential impacts of their generative AI services. This entails sharing any biases or limitations present within these AI systems to ensure accountability and fairness.

By promoting transparency in the use of generative AI, Japan aims to foster public trust and responsibility among companies employing these technologies. The government believes that practicing openness and accountability will address potential ethical concerns and facilitate the responsible development of AI technologies.

Moreover, the forthcoming discussions among G7 members in September will provide an exceptional opportunity for international collaboration and the exchange of best practices in effectively tackling the challenges associated with generative AI.

