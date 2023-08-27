CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Four Astronauts, Including Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa, Arrive at the International Space Station

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 27, 2023
On August 27, 2023, the Crew-7 spacecraft successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), carrying four astronauts including Satoshi Furukawa from Japan. This marks Furukawa’s first stay at the ISS since his previous long-term mission in 2011. The other three astronauts are from the United States, Russia, and Denmark.

Crew-7 was developed by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and was launched on the Falcon 9 rocket, also developed by the U.S. space company. The hatch of the spacecraft will be opened later, allowing the astronauts to move into the ISS.

The International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a laboratory for scientific research and a platform for international cooperation in space. It is a joint project involving NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), ESA (European Space Agency), and others.

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company. It is known for developing the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which have been used for various missions, including crewed flights to the ISS.

The successful arrival of the Crew-7 spacecraft at the ISS demonstrates the ongoing advancements in space exploration and international collaboration. This mission opens up new opportunities for scientific research and the further exploration of space.

