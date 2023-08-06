CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Japan Plans to Boost EV Charger Production to Promote Widespread Use of Electric Vehicles

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Japan Plans to Boost EV Charger Production to Promote Widespread Use of Electric Vehicles

Japan has announced a plan to increase the production of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at highway service areas as part of its efforts to reduce recharging times and promote the widespread use of EVs. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is working on establishing standards for quick chargers used by EVs and plug-in hybrids.

By 2030, the ministry aims to require charger operators to increase output levels to a minimum of 90 kilowatts, more than double the current average. In areas with high traffic and heavy demand, chargers with an output of approximately 150 kW are planned to be introduced. This increase in charger output will significantly reduce the time it takes to recharge EVs, making them more convenient for drivers on longer journeys.

These efforts are part of Japan’s larger goal to promote green transportation and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As the popularity of EVs continues to rise globally, providing efficient and fast charging infrastructure is crucial to encourage more consumers to switch to electric vehicles.

By setting new standards and increasing the output of EV chargers, Japan hopes to make EV ownership more appealing and accessible to a wider population. This initiative not only benefits the environment by reducing carbon emissions but also contributes to the growth of the EV market in the country. With faster recharging times and the widespread availability of chargers, EVs will become a more practical and attractive option for drivers, supporting Japan’s vision of a greener future.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Exploring the Role of AI in Enhancing GIS: Unlocking the Full Potential of Geospatial Data

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches Intelsat 40e Satellite

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Tech Titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Playfully Discuss Potential “Cage Match”

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

The Increasing Disruption and Destruction of Earth’s Weather Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility for Small Satellite Assembly

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Enhancing GIS: Unlocking the Full Potential of Geospatial Data

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches Intelsat 40e Satellite

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments