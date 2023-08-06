Japan Plans to Boost EV Charger Production to Promote Widespread Use of Electric Vehicles

Japan has announced a plan to increase the production of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at highway service areas as part of its efforts to reduce recharging times and promote the widespread use of EVs. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is working on establishing standards for quick chargers used by EVs and plug-in hybrids.

By 2030, the ministry aims to require charger operators to increase output levels to a minimum of 90 kilowatts, more than double the current average. In areas with high traffic and heavy demand, chargers with an output of approximately 150 kW are planned to be introduced. This increase in charger output will significantly reduce the time it takes to recharge EVs, making them more convenient for drivers on longer journeys.

These efforts are part of Japan’s larger goal to promote green transportation and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As the popularity of EVs continues to rise globally, providing efficient and fast charging infrastructure is crucial to encourage more consumers to switch to electric vehicles.

By setting new standards and increasing the output of EV chargers, Japan hopes to make EV ownership more appealing and accessible to a wider population. This initiative not only benefits the environment by reducing carbon emissions but also contributes to the growth of the EV market in the country. With faster recharging times and the widespread availability of chargers, EVs will become a more practical and attractive option for drivers, supporting Japan’s vision of a greener future.