New Insights into the Growth of Supermassive Black Holes Revealed by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided astronomers with a fascinating discovery regarding the growth of supermassive black holes (SMBHs). Previous predictions suggested that there would be a much larger number of rapidly growing black holes than what was observed. The findings of this research, which was submitted to the Astrophysical Journal and is available on the arXiv preprint database, shed light on the early stages of SMBH growth.

SMBHs, also known as teenage SMBHs, grow rapidly by consuming material around them, appearing as bright blobs called active galactic nuclei (AGN). The study authors aimed to explore more active black holes during their prime growth years by using the advanced capabilities of the JWST to survey a section of the sky with unprecedented sensitivity. They observed approximately 400 distant galaxies billions of light-years away, allowing them to glimpse into the galactic growth spurts that occurred billions of years ago.

Lead study author Allison Kirkpatrick, an astronomer at the University of Kansas, highlighted the significance of the research, stating, “Until now, we were only able to see the most actively growing and biggest supermassive black holes. Now, with JWST, we have our first look at the population of ‘normal’ galaxies in the distant past.” Previous assumptions suggested that even average-sized black holes, like the one in the Milky Way, would exhibit signs of rapid growth. However, the team’s findings revealed a much lower population of active black holes than previously estimated.

Furthermore, by analyzing these average galaxies, astronomers gained insights into the history of our own Milky Way. Kirkpatrick suggests that if the majority of galaxies lack detectable AGN, it implies that our own black hole may not have been as active in the past.

Moving forward, the team plans to expand their observations to thousands of galaxies to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how smaller galaxies develop their black holes and evolve into the structures that exist in the present day.

