The James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Supernova SN1987A

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a breathtaking image of the supernova SN1987A, revealing details never seen before. SN1987A, an exploded star, is located in the southern hemisphere sky and is one of the most famous and studied objects in that region. When it exploded in 1987, it was the closest and brightest supernova observed from Earth in nearly 400 years.

The JWST, with its advanced capabilities, provides an intricate view of the dying phases of massive stars. The image shows a series of bright rings representing bands of gas and dust expelled by the star during its final moments. These rings have since been excited and illuminated by the expanding shockwaves emitted during the star’s collapse and detonation.

One of the standout features of the image is a string of pearls, which consists of material ejected from the star roughly 20,000 years before its final explosion. The JWST offers the clearest view yet of the necklace and the diffuse light surrounding it. The telescope also reveals new hotspots outside the illuminated ring, as well as emission from molecular hydrogen within the ring.

Another intriguing feature captured by the JWST are the crescents or arcs of emission inside the necklace. These arcs lie just beyond the dense inner region and are illuminated by a possible reverse shock. However, scientists have yet to fully understand the origins of these crescents.

Unfortunately, the JWST cannot observe the remnant of the star itself, as it is buried within the dense dust field known as the “keyhole.” The remnant is estimated to be an extremely compact object composed entirely of neutron particles.

Scientists have been studying SN1987A for the past 36 years, and one of the key questions they aim to answer is why this supernova occurred in the first place. The progenitor star was a hot blue supergiant, contrary to previous theories that stated only red supergiant stars could explode.

The James Webb Space Telescope is expected to be operational for a longer period than originally anticipated, potentially up to 20 years. This extended lifespan will provide astronomers with a powerful tool for continued monitoring of SN1987A.

Sources: BBC News