James Blunt, a talented singer-songwriter, released his third studio album, “Some Kind of Trouble,” on November 8, 2010. The album quickly climbed the charts, debuting at number four in the United Kingdom. Within its first week, it sold over 100,000 copies.

The album’s first single, titled “Stay the Night,” was released on October 27, 2010. While it performed well in Europe, reaching the second spot on the European Airplay Chart for five consecutive weeks, it only charted at number 37 in the UK top 40.

Blunt’s second single from the album, “So Far Gone,” was released on January 3, 2011, and managed to reach number one on the Billboard European Hot 100 Singles chart.

Following the success of “Some Kind of Trouble,” Blunt released “Moon Landing – Apollo Edition,” a reissue of the album. This edition featured three bonus tracks and five new tracks, including the single “When I Find Love Again.”

Before the release of “Some Kind of Trouble,” Blunt gained international fame with his debut album, “Back to Bedlam,” in 2004. The album included smash hits like “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover.” It went on to sell over 11 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK.

It is noteworthy that Blunt had a previous career in the British Army, serving during the 1999 Kosovo War. His actions during this time gained recognition for preventing a potential conflict. After leaving the military, he pursued a career in music and has since become a highly successful artist.