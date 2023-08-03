Jamaica Tourism Minister Partners with Pontifical Catholic University of Chile to Build Global Resilience

The Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced a partnership with the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile to enhance their efforts in building global resilience. The university, established 135 years ago, is the top-ranking educational institution in Chile, with a wide range of schools and institutes.

Minister Bartlett expressed confidence in the research capabilities of the university, stating that it will greatly contribute to the development of their resilience programs. The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile also has an existing affiliation with the University of the West Indies in Jamaica through the Hemispheric University Consortium, which facilitates collaboration among students, faculty, and researchers from various institutions in the hemisphere.

Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), emphasized the alignment between the GTRCMC and the University of Chile in terms of academic rigor. They believe that working together will amplify their efforts in promoting tourism resilience.

This partnership marks the establishment of a new Satellite Centre at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, which will be the third of its kind in the Latin American region. The other two centres were recently established at the University of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador and the University of Belgrano in Argentina.

Minister Bartlett highlighted the importance of expanding their reach and collaborating with institutions globally to address the challenges faced by the tourism industry, especially in light of recent disruptions. The partnership with the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile will further strengthen their capacity in tourism resilience.