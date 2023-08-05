Indonesia Positions Itself as an Electric Vehicle Hub, Targeting Chinese Investors

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is actively working to establish Indonesia as a global hub in the electric vehicle (EV) production ecosystem. With China being the largest EV battery producer and Indonesia being the world’s largest nickel producer, attracting Chinese investors is a key focus.

President Widodo and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce recently met with Chinese CEOs in Chengdu to discuss the creation of a downstream nickel industry. The goal is to entice Chinese mining companies to establish smelters for nickel ore production. Widodo envisions an electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia that encompasses mining, battery manufacturing, and EV production. He estimates that Indonesia could produce over 2.4 million EVs, including cars and motorbikes, by 2035.

Indonesia has already incorporated EV production into its National Masterplan for Industry 2015-35 and has specified the development of EV infrastructure in its National Medium-Term Plan 2020-24. President Widodo assures Chinese investors of the government’s commitment to providing a hassle-free process, acknowledging challenges such as anti-China sentiment, infrastructure limitations, and bureaucracy.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner and a significant source of investment. Additionally, Indonesia’s large population makes it an attractive market for Chinese EV manufacturers. However, some economists and experts raise concerns about Indonesia’s lack of a comprehensive supply chain for EV manufacturing. They urge the government to ensure technology transfer commitments from China before Indonesia’s nickel reserves are exhausted.

To incentivize EV-related industries, the Indonesian government offers tax holidays, import duty exemptions, and negotiations for land and infrastructure incentives. There is also a streamlined process for issuing work permits for Chinese workers, and direct flight routes have been established between Sulawesi and China for transportation purposes.

Despite the potential benefits, there have been reports of alleged human rights abuses and safety issues associated with Chinese mining interests in Indonesia. Chinese mining companies have faced accusations of involvement in abuses, and there have been incidents of fatalities at Chinese-owned smelters.

President Widodo aims to make Indonesia one of the top three producers of EV batteries by 2027. The Indonesia Investment Authority is collaborating with Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology to establish the EV Ecosystem Fund, which would support the development of the EV industry. Over the past three years, Indonesia has signed numerous deals worth more than $15 billion with battery materials and EV manufacturers.