Tesla Vehicles Vulnerable to Hardware Hack, Allowing Activation of Paid Features

A group of researchers claim to have discovered a method to jailbreak Tesla vehicles using a hardware hack. This technique potentially enables users to activate paid features without actually paying for them. The researchers were able to enable features like Full Self-Driving (FSD) and heated rear seats, which are typically paid upgrades. They suggest that this hack could also allow the activation of features in regions where they are not available, although this has not yet been tested.

The method employed by the researchers, called ‘voltage glitching,’ tricks the vehicle’s CPU into executing different instructions. By exploiting this vulnerability, they were able to manipulate the code and activate the desired features. Additionally, they were able to extract the encryption key that authenticates the car to Tesla’s network.

While this discovery may be exciting for some, it raises concerns about the security of Tesla vehicles. The researchers note that this hardware-based attack requires physical access to the car. However, once access is obtained, personal information such as contacts, calendar appointments, call logs, visited locations, and even Wi-Fi passwords can be compromised.

To address this hardware exploit, Tesla would need to replace the affected hardware. Although such a solution would eliminate this specific vulnerability, it is possible that similar techniques could be employed in other attacks. Further exploration is necessary to fully understand the extent of these potential risks.

Owners of Tesla vehicles are urged to exercise caution and ensure the physical security of their cars to prevent unauthorized access and potential misuse of personal data.