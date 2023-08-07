JAG Revolutionizes the Fashion Industry with Generative AI Tools

JAG, a part of APG & Co, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the fashion industry by leveraging generative AI tools. Through the power of artificial intelligence, JAG aims to replace traditional on-location photo shoots with digital imagery.

This innovative approach not only saves time but also reduces costs by utilizing digital models instead of physical ones. Models are compensated through a “usage fee” for the repeated use of their digital avatars, providing flexibility in utilizing their images in various ways.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of this new process, JAG’s latest campaign involved photographing models in different poses. The digital team then used generative AI technology to virtually apply specific clothing to these models. Realistic simulations were created by incorporating scanned fabric imagery, showcasing how the clothing would drape on the models in real-world environments.

Compared to traditional photo shoots, this revolutionary method offers substantial advantages. Full-scale productions can be costly and time-consuming, requiring extensive planning and resources. However, JAG’s generative AI approach significantly reduces the time, costs, and resources associated with traditional production processes.

While some AI technologies have faced criticism for their lack of authenticity and ability to form meaningful connections, JAG aims to overcome these concerns through their creative use of generative AI. The rendered 3D images produced by their AI tools are indistinguishable from those taken by traditional methods, according to JAG’s CEO, Elisha Hopkinson.

The fashion industry is actively exploring frontier technologies such as the metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), virtual reality, and augmented reality. Generative AI is an especially promising area of development, with research by McKinsey indicating its potential to add significant value to the fashion industry. McKinsey predicts that AI technology could contribute between $150 billion and $275 billion to the operating profits of the apparel, fashion, and luxury sectors over the next three to five years.