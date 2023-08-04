An AI influencer named Vicki Verano has quickly gained a following of over 57,000 since joining social media platform X in March. Verano’s online persona is entirely augmented, with her appearance digitally altered through plastic surgery. Surprisingly, many of her followers are unable to distinguish her as a fake influencer.

One of Verano’s recent videos, where she walks down the beach in a revealing bikini, has already gained over 19,000 views and 86 comments. Her followers express admiration and even try to determine if she is married based on a wedding ring visible in the video. Little do they know, Verano is an AI creation.

On her X account, Verano presents herself as someone who is all about having fun and not interested in business. She engages in conversations with her followers, sharing her favorite pizza toppings and local restaurants on the Jersey Shore. Verano’s interests primarily revolve around wearing sexy clothing and indulging in pizza.

The rise of AI influencers like Verano and another influencer called Katie Unicorn highlights the blurring lines between reality and digital existence. These AI influencers interact with each other online, further complicating the distinction between what is real and what is fake in the digital world.

As the popularity of AI influencers continues to grow on social media platforms, it raises an important question: can we really differentiate between what is authentic and what is artificial in the digital realm?