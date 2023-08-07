Ivry-B Develops Innovative Round Beehive for Beekeepers

Startup company Ivry-B has introduced a revolutionary round beehive made from barrel plywood with transparent walls. Unlike traditional boxed hives, this unique design allows beekeepers to observe their bees without causing disturbance. The transparent cover offers a full 180-degree view, making it easier for beekeepers to monitor the health and activities of the bees.

The round beehive features dual entrances and exits, ensuring adequate airflow while keeping the bees securely inside. It also includes an upper drawer that facilitates the collection of honey. This drawer separates the queen from the honeycombs, guaranteeing her safety during extraction. When beekeepers need to collect honey, they remove the drawer and the worker bees instinctively guide the queen back to the main hive.

A notable advantage of the round beehive shape is its ability to allow debris to slide off the surface, making it easier for bees to remove it from the hive. Ivry-B incorporates circular honeycomb frames that fit perfectly inside the wooden barrel, mimicking the natural form of a honeycomb and providing an environment that the bees are accustomed to.

Constructed with durable materials such as plywood and polycarbonate, the transparent and round beehive offers insulation, regulating the temperature and protecting the bees from extreme weather conditions. Ivry-B emphasizes the simplicity of assembly, making the hive suitable for beekeepers of all experience levels.

To further protect the bees, Ivry-B’s transparent cover includes a wooden cover to shield them from excessive sunlight or heat. This feature ensures the bees remain healthy within the hive.

The company plans to begin shipping the first batches of these innovative beehives in January 2024, offering a game-changing solution for beekeepers worldwide.